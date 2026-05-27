Sceptred skies: ALL the saints of the Aer Lingus fleet – Lingus@90

Aer Lingus Fokker-F27 Friendship EI-AKD in 1966, all the F27s had saints’ names that began with F. Aer LIngus was the launch customer for the aircraft type in 1958.

Saint Deirbhile from county Mayo has been allocated the newest Aer Lingus A320, in continuation of the tradition of naming aircraft in honour of Christian saints in Aer Lingus which commenced with the arrival of the first Vickers Vikings in 1947.

It was decided to label the new aircraft with something that would differentiate them and the rapidly expanding airline from other fleets. Bird names were considered (the first Aer Lingus aircraft was known as the Iolar, followed by Éire and Sasana), as were island names, but the Irish holy men and women were chosen instead and in July 1947 Saints Malachy (EI-ACG, a Douglas DC-3)) and Ronan (EI-ADF, a Vickers Viking) were named by the curate of Swords at a ceremony in the airport. Other aircraft, including those on order, were named in abstentia.

Saints who were associated with travel, pilgrimage and the “golden” age of Ireland’s missionaries through Europe were chosen, as well as major diocesan or monastic patrons. Myles na gCopeleen, Flann O’Brien or Brian O’Nolan to his friends, complained about the spelling on one of the aircraft in 1948, named “Saint Bridget.”

After Aer Lingus became the launch customer for the Fokker F27 Friendship, taking delivery of two aircraft on 19 November 1958 and starting flights starting in December 1958, the saints allocated to the seven F27s in the fleet all began with F. Luckily there was no shortage of F-saints to go around, there are 280 listed in the Martyrology of Donegal, the earliest Irish calendar of saints.

The names of the most popular saints have been reused over the decades. Most were Irish or Irish diaspora, but traditional non-Irish early martyrs have been used more recently (Saint Concord probably proved too great a temptation to avoid).

Names of aircraft involved in fatal accidents, Kevin (1952) and Phelim (1967) were subsequently avoided by the airline, although Kieran was, the fleet name of EI-ACF destroyed in the non-fatal New Year’s day crash at Birmingham airport in 1953. The designation of Saint Kevin was used for another aircraft EI-CVD between 2001 and 2012.

Analysis: Did turbulence cause Aer Lingus’s first air tragedy in 1952?

Here are the current saints in use. They include a few surprises (or likely, in two cases, just poetic irish names for which obscure saints needed to be found):

Aideen (EI-DVE) A320 commissioned in 2007, named for Etain (d516) from the confluence of the River Shannon and Boyle River, patroness of Tuam and Elphin. Some say the city of Edinburgh, close to the site where she founded a convent, was named for her.

Albert (EI-EDP) A320 commissioned in 2009, named for Ailbe (d527) missionary who likely preceded Saint Patrick and patron of Emly which was regarded as Munster’s most important church before it was superseded by Cashel. Another Albert worked in Ireland and then Bavaria, travelled to Jerusalem and died in Regensburg on his return journey in 800.

Aodhán (EI-NSB) A320 commissioned in 2022, named for Aodhán (590–651) County Clare missionary credited with converting the Anglo-Saxons in Northumbria to Christianity. Another Aidan 558-632 also Máedóc was first Bishop of Ferns in County Wexford and the founder of thirty churches.

Aoife (EI-DUZ) A320 commissioned in 2007, named for an Irish born saint who built her cell near the mouth of the River Hay in the 5th century.

Attracta (EI-LRB) A321 commissioned in 2019, named for the foundress and first abbess of Cell Sáile, a lost location said to be in Donegal or Tyrone, associated with hospitality and charity to the poor and linked to sites in Roscommon and Sligo where she is patroness of the diocese of Achonry, of Lough Gara and Tourlestrane

Began (EI-EIK) A330 (leased) commissioned in 2006, named for a medieval Irish saint of Northumbria, associated with St Bees. Two ruined churches in Dalkey, one on Dalkey Island may be named for another Saint Begnet.

Benan (EI-GEY) ex Qatar A330 commissioned in 2018 (Qatar 2001), named for Béanán or Benignus of Armagh (392-467) known as “Patrick’s psalm-singer” for his musical achievements.

Brendan (EI-XLX) A321XLR commissioned in 2025, named for Saint Brénainn of Clonfert, the navigator (d577/583), subject of Navigatio Brendani, ‘the Brendan voyage’, arguably the most influential of all medieval Irish texts, which originated in the 800s and is preserved in 120 manuscripts across Europe. The fantastical accounts of his travels may have grown from nothing more than an allegorical journey through the ideal monastic life, with its rules, prayers, devotions, and observance of the canonical hours. It replaces the previous Saint Brendan which retired in 2020, a leased Boeing 757-200 with registration EI-LBT.

Brigid (EI-DVK) A320 commissioned in 2011, named for the famous female patron of Ireland Brigit (df524) Foundress of Kildare, subject of the first full length biography of an Irish saint, dozens more recounting 126 miracles (more than Colmcille and Patrick together) and associating her with agriculture, hospitality, and empowerment of females, the poor and marginalised. Her fame spread throughout Europe and Bridget of Sweden was named in her honour in 1303 (Brigid the pre-Christian goddess was not mentioned until 500 years after her death and may have derived from the cult of the saint rather than the other way round).

Brona (EI-GAM) A320 commissioned in 2009, named for foundress and patron saint of Cell Brónche (church of Brónach), now Kilbroney, in County Down.

Caillin (G-CMJN) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2022, named for Caillin of Ferns (c570), patron of Fenagh, County Leitrim.

Caimin (EI-DVN) A320 commissioned in 2011, named for Caimin (d654), founder of the monastery of Inis Celtra on the island of Lough Derg, near Scariff, County Clare.

Canera (EI-NSF) A321neo delivered in 2024, named for Kynnera or Canera, associated with Scattery Island (Inis Cathaigh), Kilrush, county Clare.

Canice (EI-DEL) A320 commissioned in 2005, named for Cainnech(d527-603), founder and first abbot of Achad Bó in Osraige, Aghaboe, Co. Laois, associated with Drumachose in County Derry and a church in Iona is among several associated with him in Scotland.

Caoilfhionn (EI-XLW) A321XLR arrived September 26, 2025, named for Caoilinn the pious (craibhtheach) of Tearmann Mór, county Roscommon c600, remembered in the west as one of three maidens who never took offence and accepted no goods in compensation for offence. In Connemara, red seaweed was gathered on her feast day, February 3.

Carthage (EI-GAJ) A330 commissioned in 2017, named for Mo Chutu (d639), abbot of Rahan, County Offaly, and founder and first abbot of Lismore. An earlier Carthach is associated with Druim Fertain in Carberry, a monastery on the upper island of Lough Sheelin, County Meath and an extended pilgrimage to Gaul and Rome/

Ciara (EI-DVH) A320 commissioned in 2007, named for Cera (d679), foundress of Teych-Telle probably in Tipperary, Heli (or Hele). Heli probably in County Westmeath and Killchree in County Cork.

Colgan (EI-HDH) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2022, named for Colchu/Colgu, “Colchu the wise” of Lusk, abbot of Clonmacnoise (d796) to whom Charlemagne prayed for victory.

Colman (EI-DVM) A320 commissioned in 2011, named for Colmán (605–675) third bishop of Lindisfarne who resigned after the controversy over the date of Easter.

Colmcille (EI-FNG) A330 commissioned in 2016, named for Colmcille (521 –597) one on Ireland’s three patron saints, associated with Donegal, county Down and, most famously, founder of Iona.

Columba (EI-DUO) A330 commissioned in 2007, named for Colmán (543–615) missionary and founder of Luxeuil Abbey in France and Bobbio Abbey in Italy, his travels led to him being declared patron saint of motorcyclists.

Coman (G-CMJM) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2023, named for Commán of Roscommon (d550), colleague of Saint Finnian of Clonard.

Conchur (EI-DEI) A320 commissioned in 2005, named for Conchur (1582-1612) born near Malin head and martyred during the persecution of the church in Ireland.

Concord (EI-LRG) A321 commissioned in 2021, named for a saint martyred in Umbria, having refused an offer to allow his freedom if he would denounce his faith and worship a statue of the Roman god Jupiter.

Conleth (EI-DEH) A320 commissioned in 2004, named for the humble smith plucked out of obscurity to become Saint Brigid’s abbot and first bishop of Kildare. He was devoured by wolves when he set off on pilgrimage to Rome near Hazlehatch, county Kildare, not far from Baldonell.

Dallan (EI-EIN) A330 commissioned in 2020, named for Dallán Forgaill (56-640), poet-saint born in Balyconnell. The reputed author of the hymn Be Thou My Vision he died in Inniskeel county Donegal.

Darerca (EI-HDI) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2022, named for Darerca of Valentia Island Also Saint Moninne or Modwenna of Killeavy (435-517), associated with Faughart, was known as Darerca.

Declan (EI-DEF) A320 commissioned in 2004, named for founder of Ardmore County Waterford.

Dermot (G-CMJL) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2023, named for Diarmuid the just (c530), abbot of Inchcleraun, county Longford and of Faughalstown, county Westmeath

Dervilla (EI-NSG) A320 commissioned in March 2025, named for Dearbla/Darbiled (c600) the foundress of the hermitage of Inis Cethig on Erris in County Mayo.

Dympna (EI-FNJ) A320 commissioned in 2007, named for (d620) born in Monaghan, associated with Geel in Belgium.

Elvis (EI-FSL) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2022, named for Ailbe (d528), first bishop, and later patron saint of Emly, county Tipperary, also associated with Clane, county Kildare.

Emer (EI-DVI) A320 commissioned in 2008, named for Imerius (570–620) associated with Lausanne and a voyage to Palestine.

Ernan (EI-HDH) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2022, named for Ernan (d640), companion of Colmcille, associated with Drumhome county Donegal, Mull and Jura.

Eugene (EI-DEP) A320 commissioned in 2005, named for Eoghan (d618) kidnapped and brought to France from Clones when a young boy, founder of Kilnamanagh in Wicklow and the monastery of Ardstraw in Derry.

Eunan (EI-DEK) A320 commissioned in 2005, named for Adamnán (624 – 704) abbott of Iona, biographer of Colmcille and promulgater of what is regarded as Europe’s first human rights treaty, the law of Adamnán for the protection of women and non-combatants.

Fachtna (EI-DEG) A320 commissioned in 2004, named for patron saint of the diocese of Ross

Fechin (EI-LRH) A321 commissioned in 2021, named for Fechin also Mo-Ecca (d665), founder of the monastery at Fore (Fobar), County Westmeath and Termonfeckin in county Louth, also associated with Cong, Omey Island, Ardoilén/High Island, Inishmaan, Claddaghduff and Cleggan in county Galway.

Fergal (EI-NSC) A320 commissioned in 2023, named for Feirgil or Fearghal and latinised as Virgil (700-784), born in Laois, abbot of Aghaboe, bishop of Ossory and later bishop of Salzburg in Austria.

Fergus (EI-XLV) an Airbus A321 XLR commissioned in 2025, is named for Fergus Cruithneach (d730), county Donegal born patron saint of Glamis and Wick in Scotland.

Fiacre (EI-LRC) A321 commissioned in 2019, named for (600–670) hermit and gardener of the seventh century who was famous for his sanctity and skill in curing infirmities, still invoked to cure toothache. Breuil in France was renamed “Saint-Fiacre” in his honour.

Fidelma (EI-NSD) A320 commissioned in 2023, named for a saint associated with Tulsk, Co. Roscommon.

Finbarr (EI-LRD) A321 commissioned in 2020, named for Fionnbharra (550-623) patron saint of the city and of the Diocese of Cork.

Flannan (EI-DVG) A320 commissioned in 2007, named for Flannán mac Toirrdelbaig (d640) Patron Saint of Killaloe, he made a pilgrimage to Rome where Pope John IV consecrated him as the first Bishop of Killaloe.

Flora (EI-NSE) A320neo delivered in 2024, named for Bláth or Bláthnaid (d523), masterchef of saint Brigid’s monastery in Kildare.

Foila (G-CMJJ) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2023, named for Foila co-patroness of Killafeen and Kilcolgan parishes in Galway.

Foillan/ (EI-GPO) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2022, named for the missionary Faolán who died in Belgium c652.

Fursey (EI-FAT) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2022, named for Fursa (597-650), famous for his angelic visions of the afterlife referenced by James Joyce. He was the first recorded Irish missionary to Anglo-Saxon England and died in at Mézerolles in northern France.

Gelasius (EI-LRF) A321 commissioned in 2021, named for Gilla meic Liac (d1174), abbott of Derry at the time it became a great centre of learning, successor to Saint Malachy as bishop of Armagh and major contributor to the church reform, he always travelled with his favourite white cow.

Ibar (EI-DEM) A320 commissioned in 2005, named for (d500) founder of monasteries on the Aran Islands, Geashill in county Offaly and Beggerin Island in Wexford, one of the four most sacred bishops who preceded Saint Patrick in Ireland and an earliest documented Irish saint to visit Rome.

Isserninus (EI-FAV) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600, named since November 2024 for Issernin (d465), associated with at Old Kilcullen county Kildare. EI-FAV was originally named for saint Eithne of Swords (d550).

Ita (EI-GPP) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2022, named for Íte of Killeedy county Limerick (480-570), originally from Drum in Waterford.

Kealin (EI-CVC) A320 commissioned in 2001, named for Caoilfionn after whom a church in Roscommon is named. A male Caelin evangelised in Mercia.

Keeva (EI-DAA) A330 commissioned in 2001, named for Caoimhe, venerated at Killeavy, Co Down

Kieran (EI-DEN) A320 commissioned in 2005, named for Ciaran (512–545) founder of the wealthiest and most important of Irish monasteries at Clonmacnois. His favourite dun (brown) cow lent her name to a book bound by her hide after her death.

Kilian (EI-DEJ) A320 commissioned in 2005, named for Cillian (640-689) born in Cavan, missionary to France and Germany and founder of Wurzburg, where he was martyred in 689.

Lassara (EI-LRE) A321 commissioned in 2020, named for Lassara /Molaise of Leighlin (d639) a pilgrim to Rome where was said to have been ordained a bishop of Leighlin, his Vision of Laisrén, one of the earliest vernacular pieces of vision literature in Christian tradition.

Laurence O’Toole (EI-FNH) A330 commissioned in 2016, named for Lorcán Ua Tuathail (1128 – 1180), county Kildare born church reformer who was was Archbishop of Dublin at the time of the Norman invasion of Ireland and a visitor to Rome. He died in Normandy where he is commemorated as Laurent d’Eu.

Lelia (EI-XLR), A321XLR delivered in 2024 and named for Liadáin (c500) the foundress of Cell Liadain, Killyon, near Birr, Co. Offaly, said to be the widowed mother of St Ciarán of Saigir.

MacCuillin (EI-NSH) A320 commissioned in July 2025, named for Mac Cuilinn of Lusk (died c490), supposed author of the highly derivative Breviary of Lusk, two holy wells in north Dublin are named for him

MacDara (EI-EIL) A330 commissioned in 2007, named for Sinach Mac Dara, Connemara’s most respected saint and founder of a monastery on an island named for hm.

Maeve (EI-GAL) A320 commissioned in 2009, named for Medb, foundress of Ardachadh, (Ardagh, County Longford).

Mainchín (EI-HDK) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2022, named for Mainchín of Sligo (c500).

Malachy (EI-EDS) A320 commissioned in 2008, named for Máel Máedóc Ua Morgair (1094–1148), most famous bishop of Armagh and first native-born Irish saint to be formally canonised.

Mel (EI-DER) A320 (leased) commissioned in 2005, named for Moel (d488) patron saint of Ardagh, nephew of Saint Patrick in some versions, latterly he has become associated with a celebration of being single.

Melanie (EI-XLT), A321XLR delivered in 2024, named for Mella (d780) the foundress of Doire-Melle near Lough Melvin in county Leitrim.

Mobhi (EI-CVB) A320 commissioned in 2000, named for Mobhi (d544) founder abbot of Glasnevin where he was ran a monastic college associated with several Irish saints.

Moling (EI-DVL) A320 commissioned in 2011, named for Moling Luachra (614–697) second Bishop of Ferns and patron saint of St Mullins in Carlow.

Munchin (G-EIDY) A330 commissioned in 2009 and formerly EI-EDY before transfer to Aer Lingus Manchester fleet in 2021, named for Mainchín mac Setnai (d652) the patron saint of Limerick city.

Murghal (G-CMMT) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2023, named for Murghal of Rathlin (d764).

Oengus (EI-GCF) A330 commissioned in 2017, named for Óengus mac Óengobann (d824), born in Spahill, County Laois, patron saint of Tallaght, author of one of the earliest calendars of Irish saints.

Pappin (EI-DES) A320 commissioned in 2005, named for Papán, patron saint of Santry.

Patrick (G-EILA) A330 commissioned in 2010 and formerly EI-ELA before transfer to Aer Lingus Manchester fleet in 2019, named for the patron saint of Ireland (d387-461) whose feast day March 17 is celebrated worldwide, author of two influential documents in the 400s telling of his kidnapping, enslavement, rescue and return to convert Ireland to Christianity.

Ronan (EI-EAV) A330 commissioned in 2008, named for pilgrim saint and hermit to Cornwall, Devon and western Brittany, founder of Locronan and co-patron of Quimper. Another Saint Ronan was abbot of Iona.

Rowan (EI-LRA) A321 commissioned in 2019, named for Ruadán mac Fergusa Birn, (d584), born near Tara and educated at Clonard, County Meath, founder of Lorrha in Tipperary, he prophecised the downfall of Tara.

Saran (EI-HNA) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2024, named for Sárán of Bangor (d742).

Sárnait (EI-XLU), A321-XLR commissioned in 2025, translated as Saint Sourney (c600), foundress of the site of Drumacoo, located in the parish of Ballinderreen, County Galway.

Sebastian (EI-DEO) A320 commissioned in 2005, named for early Christian martyr (255–288) widely commemorated in Ireland and whose writings are associated with St Killian of Wurzburg. EI-DEO was originally to be named for Clare-born Saint Senan (488-544).

Secundinus / Sechniall (G-CMMK) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2023, involved in a landing gear failure in December 2024

Senior (G-CMMN) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2023, named for Senach Bishop of Armagh 598-610.

Sillan (EI-EIM) A330 commissioned in 2019, named for Sillán (d610), second or third abbot of Bangor County Down, the village of Kilsheelan, County Tipperary is named for him.

Thomas (EI-NSA) A320 commissioned in 2022, named for apostle widely venerated in Ireland who travelled to Tamil Nadu and Kerala State in India to preach.

Tiernan (EI-GPN) Emerald Airlines ATR 72-600 commissioned in 2021, named for Tigernach of Errew c500-520, patron saint of Crossmolina.

Ultan (EI-DEE) A320 commissioned in 2004, named for Ultan (d653), an Irish missionary to East Anglia and one of a trio of missionaries who founded Lagny on the Marne and Fosse (now Fosses-la-Ville) near Namur.