TUI launches first global loyalty programme

The programme is free to join for all guests.

Guests collect Smiles points on flights, hotels and cruises.

Three membership levels offer increasing benefits.

Level 1 provides exclusive partner offers.

Level 3 includes priority call support.

TUI has launched its first global loyalty programme called TUI Smiles Rewards Club. The free to join club enables guests to collect Smiles points across flights, hotels, packages, cruises and experiences which they can exchange for member only rewards and offers. The programme first started as a pilot in Finland and has now rolled out across Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Amber Pine, Chief Marketing Officer at TUI, shared that the club redefines loyalty in leisure travel by creating more reasons for customers to return. The programme features progression based rewards, member exclusive offers and gamified elements. It operates with three levels that unlock increasing benefits including priority services.

Additional functionalities and further markets will continue to expand throughout 2026. The initiative supports TUI’s focus on personalised technology driven customer experiences. Guests can access partner benefits and TUI only treats as they progress through the levels.

Amber Pine, Chief Marketing Officer at TUI, shared “With the launch of TUI Smiles Rewards Club, we are redefining what loyalty means in leisure travel – creating more reasons for customers to return and engage more meaningfully with TUI, and rewarding them for choosing us time and again.”