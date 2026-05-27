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Guillaume Faury CEO of Airbus

Airbus reports further A350 delivery delays

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By on Aviation
  • Turkish Airlines holds 76 A350 orders.
  • Emirates has 53 A350 aircraft on order.
  • Air India has 43 A350 units ordered.
  • A350F first flight remains targeted for 2026.
  • Initial A350F deliveries are planned for 2027.

Airbus has notified customers of additional delivery delays for A350 jets in the latter part of the 2020s. The delays stem from production issues at the former Spirit AeroSystems facility in the United States which Airbus acquired in 2025. Staffing shortages have affected the transition at the plant.

Turkish Airlines holds 76 direct A350 orders while Emirates has 53 and Air India has 43 according to ch aviation data. Supply disruptions have also impacted Spanish production of cargo doors for the A350F freighter variant. Airbus still targets the first flight of the A350F in 2026 and initial deliveries in 2027.

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The delays affect widebody production schedules for several major operators. Airbus continues work to resolve the outstanding manufacturing challenges.

Airbus shared in a written statement updates on the production challenges and revised delivery timelines.

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