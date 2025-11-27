Bill to rename Dublin Airport after Seán Lemass reaches second stage

Seán Lemass

Fianna Fáil TD Malcom Byrne’s bill to rename Dublin Airport after former taoiseach Seán Lemass has advanced to a second stage in the Dáil.

Malcom Byrne says the proposed rename would recognise Lemass’s vision that transformed Ireland and opened global gateways. Lemass welcomed US president John F Kennedy to Dublin Airport in 1963.

A broader debate on the bill’s intentions took place.

Malcom Byrne shared “It’s about recognising a leader whose vision transformed Ireland and whose polices opened the gateway through which millions now pass.” Malcom Byrne shared “Renaming Dublin Airport after Seán Lemass would be a fitting tribute to a man who stood for progress, ambition and opportunity.”