Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Bill to rename Dublin Airport after Seán Lemass reaches second stage

Bill to rename Dublin Airport after Seán Lemass reaches second stage

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
Seán Lemass
Seán Lemass

Fianna Fáil TD Malcom Byrne’s bill to rename Dublin Airport after former taoiseach Seán Lemass has advanced to a second stage in the Dáil.

Malcom Byrne says the proposed rename would recognise Lemass’s vision that transformed Ireland and opened global gateways. Lemass welcomed US president John F Kennedy to Dublin Airport in 1963.

A broader debate on the bill’s intentions took place.

Malcom Byrne shared “It’s about recognising a leader whose vision transformed Ireland and whose polices opened the gateway through which millions now pass.” Malcom Byrne shared “Renaming Dublin Airport after Seán Lemass would be a fitting tribute to a man who stood for progress, ambition and opportunity.”

See also  ACI Europe publishes airport performance guidelines

Related posts:

Joe Gilmore of Knock airportMinister meets with Knock Airport to advance Strategic Development Zone Thomas Woldbye CEO of HeathrowHeathrow CEO warns new taxes in England will shrink aviation – IATA Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus‘Solid financial performance’ – Aer Lingus reports summer profit of €170m Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Growth back at 5pc as Ryanair reports another record October with 19.2m passengers
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.