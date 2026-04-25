Shannon Airport annual report eyes continued growth in 2026

Passenger numbers at Shannon Airport reached over 2.3 million in 2025.

The total rose by 9pc year on year.

The route network expands to 40 routes this year.

Turnover increased to €78.4m in 2025.

Shannon Airport’s annual report rhas ecorded the airport’s best performance in 16 years and its fifth consecutive year of growth.

European services rose by 13pc while English traffic increased by 8pc with Heathrow volumes reaching an 18 year high. The route network expands to 40 routes this year with five new European services to Rome, Warsaw, Madrid, Poznań and Frankfurt. Turnover rose by 7pc to €78.4m and EBITDA rose by 6pc to €19.3m while pre tax profit stood at €30.5m.

Recorded passenger numbers passed the 2.3m mark in 2025. The figure represents an increase of 9pc year on year and 34pc above 2019 pre pandemic levels.

Ray O’Driscoll shared “2025 was a positive year with the group delivering strong passenger growth, strengthened international connectivity and continued investment in infrastructure and sustainability initiatives. We are encouraged by our financial performance, and with our growing asset base, we are on a solid financial footing to launch the next phase of our development strategy. These results reflect the continued support of our stakeholders, partners and customers, and the exceptional commitment of our teams.”

“Our property portfolio will support both multinational investment and indigenous enterprise, driving economic growth across the region. While global uncertainty continues to be a significant factor, our focus is firmly on long-term growth, regional development, advancing our sustainability goals and delivering for the communities we serve.”