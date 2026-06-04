Killybegs & Galway to feature on Princess Cruises 2028 Europe programme

The programme includes 291 departures across six ships.

Majestic Princess sails the 53-night Pole-to-Pole Odyssey.

Caribbean Princess offers Circle Ireland voyages in June and July 2028.

Guests can book by 14 July 2026 for savings up to €928.

Northern Europe features 102 departures in the schedule.



Princess Cruises has revealed its largest Europe programme for 2028 with 291 departures. Six ships offer 150 itineraries from 13 ports that visit 128 destinations across 37 countries.

The plans include a round Ireland voyage i, offering passengers the chance to explore multiple Irish ports in one itinerary. and new calls to Galway and Killybegs.

They also inclulde a 53-night Pole-to-Pole Odyssey.

The programme features 32 late-night or overnight stays in ports such as Stockholm, Hamburg and Tromsø. Caribbean Princess sails an 8-night Circle Ireland itinerary from Southampton on 8 June and 27 July 2028. Majestic Princess departs Buenos Aires on 24 January 2028 for the Pole-to-Pole voyage.

Early booking offers savings of up to €928 per room for reservations by 14 July 2026. The total with Captain’s Circle reaches €1,276 per room for eligible guests. Northern Europe has 102 departures while the Mediterranean has 165.