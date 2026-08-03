SEPTEMBER 14-20: CLIA reveals date for cruise week 2026

CLIA has announced Cruise Week 2026 will take place from 14-20 September.

The event encourages agents and partners to share offers and experiences.

Promotion occurs via in-person events, consumer press, social media and online.

Andy Harmer stated even small activities can have a real impact.

The week aims to showcase the diversity and appeal of a cruise.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has revealed the details for Cruise Week 2026, which will take place from September14 to 20. The annual agent-focused event is designed to promote cruising and raise awareness of the holiday options available via media and promotions. CLIA has been encouraging agents, cruise lines and industry partners to share their offers, advice and experiences throughout the week. This activity can be carried out in-person at special Cruise Week events and across consumer press, social media and online platforms.

Andy Harmer, the managing director for CLIA London, described the event as a collective opportunity for the industry to celebrate the holiday at sea. He noted that every year, agents find creative ways to engage with prospective cruisers, utilising in-store activity, events, social media or by sharing their own knowledge. The association is encouraging everyone across the trade to get involved in whatever way works best for their business, as even small activities can have a real impact.

The week presents an opportunity to showcase the diversity, value and appeal of a cruise. The organisation’s global headquarters are located in Washington, DC, with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australasia. Further Cruise Week information will be shared in due course.

Andy Harmer shared: “Cruise Week gives our industry a collective opportunity to celebrate everything that makes a holiday at sea such a compelling choice.”