Key Takeaways from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2026, which was co-located with GAD Americas at the Charleston Place, Charleston, South Carolina, USA, 27–28 May 2026,
- Strong focus on monetising the modern traveller: Airlines emphasised new revenue strategies including personalised offers, ancillary sales growth, and payments modernisation to boost profitability amid evolving passenger expectations.
- US airline industry evolution and consolidation pressures: Discussions highlighted ongoing structural changes, competitive dynamics between legacy carriers, ultra-low-cost carriers, and emerging players, with optimism around route expansion and network optimisation.
- Sustainability and fleet modernisation: Significant attention was given to sustainable aviation fuels, electric and hybrid aircraft technologies, and the need for accelerated fleet renewal to meet environmental targets and operational efficiency goals.
- Regional growth opportunities in the Americas: Caribbean and Latin American connectivity featured prominently, with airlines such as Cayman Airways, Bahamasair, and interCaribbean Airways expanding services to capitalise on North American leisure demand.
- Airport infrastructure and investment challenges: Co-located GAD Americas sessions stressed the need for public-private partnerships, modernised air traffic management, and infrastructure upgrades to support future growth across North, Central, and South America.
- Technology and AI integration: Panels explored the role of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and digital transformation in improving operational resilience, passenger experience, and revenue management.
- Workforce and leadership transformation: Industry leaders discussed talent shortages, culture shifts, and the importance of leadership development to navigate an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment.
- Financial resilience amid uncertainty: Rising costs, supply chain issues, and economic volatility were recurring themes, with calls for diversified revenue streams and stronger balance sheet management.
- New mobility and diversified airport revenues: Airports were encouraged to invest in non-aeronautical revenues, ground transport integration, and innovative mobility solutions.
- Optimism for recovery and long-term growth: Despite challenges, executives expressed confidence in the Americas aviation market’s potential, driven by strong underlying demand and strategic collaboration between airlines and airports.
The two-day summit brought together over 400 delegates, including CEOs from Breeze Airways, Spirit Airlines, Azul, and former American Airlines leaders, delivering actionable insights through high-level panels, interviews, and networking. Video highlights are expected to be released on CAPA TV in the coming weeks.