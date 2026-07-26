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Mary Considine CEO of Shannon Airport
Mary Considine CEO of Iarnród Éireann. CEO of Shannon Airport from June 2019 to August 2025

Iarnród Éireann announces FourNorth Rail Project

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  • Iarnród Éireann announced the FourNorth rail project to increase tracks from two to four.
  • The route is between Dublin Connolly and Malahide.
  • The project aims to increase capacity and improve timetable performance.
  • The project is jointly funded by the Department of Transport and the EU.
  • Passing loops and turnback facilities will be delivered at Mosney, Skerries, Malahide and Clongriffin.

Iarnród Éireann has announced the FourNorth rail infrastructure programme to increase the busiest rail corridor in Ireland, between Dublin Connolly and Malahide, from two tracks to four tracks. The project aims to increase capacity and enable more trains to operate on the route and improve timetable performance. The updated network is expected to deliver more frequent services and stronger connections between north Dublin, Meath, Louth and Belfast.

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The project is jointly funded by the Department of Transport and the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility Transport programme. The exact route will be outlined after a public consultation due to take place later this year. Iarnród Éireann stated it will give communities, passengers, businesses and local authorities the opportunity to help shape the emerging design.

Chief Executive Mary Considine stated the project is about more than new tracks, but building a resilient, high-capacity rail corridor that supports everyday journeys. Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien stated passing loops and turnback facilities are to be delivered at Mosney, Skerries, Malahide and Clongriffin in the next few years. The announcement follows scrutiny over a failed IT system which resulted in €50 million being written down.

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Mary Considine, CEO of Iarnród Éireann, shared, “FourNorth is about more than new tracks. It is about building a resilient, high-capacity rail corridor that supports everyday journeys, strengthens regional connections and helps deliver a sustainable transport future for Ireland.”

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