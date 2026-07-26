Meyer Turku completes hull assembly on Royal’s Hero of the Seas

Meyer Turku completed hull assembly of Hero of the Seas on 10 July.

The 250,800-ton vessel is the fourth Icon-class ship.

The ship enters service in August 2027.

The 50-metre glass dome is the largest single-piece glass and steel structure ever lifted onto a ship.

The vessel will offer seven-night cruises from PortMiami.

Meyer Turku has completed the hull assembly of the new Hero of the Seas for Royal Caribbean, with the final block lifted into place on 10 July 2026. The 250,800-ton vessel is now moving forward with seams being welded and cabins being lifted into the ship. Project Manager Kalle Hyytiä stated construction is progressing rapidly, with focus shifting to float-out and commissioning.

The Hero of the Seas is the fourth ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon-class series and is scheduled to enter service in August 2027. In June, Meyer Turku lifted the ship’s 50-metre-wide glass dome into position, which became the largest single-piece glass and steel structure ever lifted onto a ship. The vessel follows Legend of the Seas, delivered earlier this year.

As part of its maiden season, the 5,610-passenger vessel will offer seven-night cruises from PortMiami to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, visiting Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay. Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku signed a long-term framework agreement in 2025 securing the company rights to build at the yard through the next decade.

Kalle Hyytiä, Project Manager at Meyer Turku, shared, “Construction of the vessel is progressing rapidly. Next, our focus will shift to the float-out and ensuring the vessel is ready for commissioning.”