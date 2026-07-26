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Lynn McLaughlin GM of the Conrad Dublin
Lynn McLaughlin GM of the Conrad Dublin since August 2024

Conrad Dublin pre-tax profits surge 91pc as daily revenue per room hits €240

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By on Hotels & Beds
  • Conrad Dublin pre-tax profits surged 91pc to €3.3m in 2025.
  • Post-tax profit reached €2.83m.
  • Room revenue totalled €16.8m.
  • Dublin City Council approved a ten-story extension adding 192 rooms.
  • Staff numbers grew from 175 to 189.

Pre-tax profits at Dublin’s five-star Conrad Hotel nearly doubled to €3.3m in 2025, representing a 91pc surge from the previous year. Financial accounts released by operator Earlsfort Centre Hotel Proprietors show the performance was heavily driven by major entertainment and sporting events in the city, including Dua Lipa’s concerts at the Aviva Stadium and Dublin’s first NFL game. Post-tax profit reached €2.83m after a corporation tax charge of €475,293.

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Room revenue totalled €16.8m, averaging €46,044 daily or approximately €240 per room. Cash funds increased from €12.74m to €13.45m by year-end. Staff numbers grew from 175 to 189, with payroll costs stabilising at €7.3m.

Dublin City Council has granted permission to owner Archer Hotel Capital for a significant ten-story extension, adding 192 rooms to the Earlsfort Terrace property and scaling total capacity to 308 rooms. The new development aligns with the hotel’s surge in profitability.

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