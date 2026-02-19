Carlton Hotels group celebrates 20 years at event in Dublin

Invited guests gathered at the Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport last evening to mark 30 years of the Carlton Hotel Group’s presence in Ireland’s hospitality sector. The occasion provided a moment to reflect on the steady development of an Irish-owned business that has maintained a consistent focus on four-star accommodation and service. It peaked at 12 properties in the era of the Celtic Tiger, before retreating to the current two, a portfolio that once included Athy, Ballinasloe, Bunclody, Cork city, Donegal, Dublin, Galway city, Kinsale,, Tralee and Westport,.

During the global financial recession, the group traded through a very difficult period but manager to hold on to its two Dublin hotels.

The Carlton Hotel Group’s story in Ireland began in the mid-1990s as a restaurant, Kitty Hawkes, funded by Maynooth based business man Mmichael opened its doors in the old airport road. It was converted to a hotel in 2006. From the outset, the group concentrated on delivering reliable, comfortable stays in locations that served both business travellers and those passing through or visiting Dublin. Early efforts centred on building a reputation for practical amenities, attentive staff, and straightforward value in a competitive market.

Over the following years, the group expanded its footprint within the Dublin area. A key addition came with the opening of the Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport in 2006. Positioned just minutes from the airport terminals and close to major motorways such as the M1 and M50, the hotel quickly established itself as a convenient choice for travellers needing easy access to flights. Its design included modern guest rooms, meeting spaces, dining options, and facilities suited to short stays or longer visits. The property underwent refurbishments in later years, including updates in 2016, to keep standards current while preserving its role as a dependable airport hotel.

In parallel, the Carlton Hotel Blanchardstown developed into another core asset for the group. Situated in Dublin 15, it caters to guests seeking proximity to business parks, shopping centres, and leisure attractions such as the National Sports Campus. The hotel offers spacious rooms, conference facilities, and dining that appeal to corporate clients and families alike. Its location near motorway links ensures straightforward travel to and from the city centre and beyond.

This structure has allowed decisions to stay rooted in local priorities, with an emphasis on employing Irish staff and supporting the communities around its properties. While some hotels in Ireland adopted franchise arrangements with the Carlton name during the late 2000s and early 2010s, including one in Galway that later rebranded, the current operation focuses on its two Dublin hotels. These properties continue to provide four-star services, including conference venues, restaurants, and leisure options that meet the needs of contemporary guests.

The Carlton approach has always prioritised consistency rather than rapid expansion. Staff training receives ongoing attention to maintain a welcoming atmosphere, and investments in room comfort and public areas reflect a commitment to guest satisfaction. The hotels have adapted to changes in travel patterns, from the growth in low-cost flights to increased demand for flexible meeting spaces and family-friendly stays.

At the gathering, attendees shared recollections of the group’s journey, from its initial steps in the 1990s to its current position as a familiar name for airport and suburban hospitality in Dublin. The event included toasts to continued operation and plans for future improvements to keep the hotels relevant.Today, the Carlton Hotel Group stands as a modest but enduring contributor to Ireland’s hospitality landscape. Its two properties serve thousands of visitors each year, offering practical accommodation with a personal touch