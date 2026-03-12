Ferry services disrupted between Dublin and Holyhead

Ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead are facing significant disruption. While initial delays were linked to a technical “extraordinary incident” involving a vessel at Holyhead Port earlier in the week, current cancellations for today are primarily attributed to adverse weather conditions.

Some remaining Irish Ferries sailings have been brought forward for operational reasons. The 14:30 departure will now leave at 13:45, and the 20:55 departure is moved to 19:45. The next available Stena Line sailing from Dublin to Holyhead is scheduled for 10:15 today.

The “extraordinary circumstances” reported earlier this week (starting March 8) were caused by a major technical failure on the Stena Adventurer while it was berthed at Holyhead. This incident blocked the berth, preventing other ships like the Ulysses and WB Yeats from docking, forced some services to divert to Birkenhead (Liverpool), with passengers being bussed back to Holyhead.

It has been mostly resolved in terms of port access, but the cumulative effect and new weather warnings have continued the instability.

Passengers are advised to verify your specific sailing on the Irish Ferries Sailing Updates or Stena Line Latest Updates pages. Both operators are allowing passengers on cancelled sailings to transfer to alternative times or routes without additional fees. For operational sailings, ensure you arrive at least 30–40 minutes before the revised departure times