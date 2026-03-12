STRIKE in Belgium: Charleroi closed & Brussels Airport cancels all departing passenger flights

A nationwide general strike in Belgium on 12 March causes total shutdown of departing passenger flights at major airports.

Brussels Airport cancels all departing passenger flights with security baggage handlers and air traffic controllers participating while some arrivals may land with delays. Dublin flights impacted include:

Charleroi FR045@13.00 & inbound FR047

Inbound: Brussels EI631 arr 11.00 & EI837 arr 19.40

Brussels South Charleroi Airport has closed completely with all arriving and departing flights cancelled. Antwerp and Ostend Bruges airports operate without major disruption.

Airlines are offering flexible rebooking or refunds with rerouting via Amsterdam or Paris though EU261 monetary compensation does not apply due to third party staff involvement.

Brussels Airport shared in a written statement: “To ensure the safety of passengers and staff we have decided in consultation with the airlines not to operate any departing flights on 12 March”