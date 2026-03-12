Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»STRIKE in Belgium: Charleroi closed & Brussels Airport cancels all departing passenger flights
Jean-Luc Crucke Belgium transport minister
Jean-Luc Crucke Belgium transport minister

STRIKE in Belgium: Charleroi closed & Brussels Airport cancels all departing passenger flights

0
By on Aviation

A nationwide general strike in Belgium on 12 March causes total shutdown of departing passenger flights at major airports.

Brussels Airport cancels all departing passenger flights with security baggage handlers and air traffic controllers participating while some arrivals may land with delays. Dublin flights impacted include:

  • Charleroi FR045@13.00 & inbound FR047
  • Inbound: Brussels EI631 arr 11.00 & EI837 arr 19.40

Brussels South Charleroi Airport has closed completely with all arriving and departing flights cancelled. Antwerp and Ostend Bruges airports operate without major disruption.

Airlines are offering flexible rebooking or refunds with rerouting via Amsterdam or Paris though EU261 monetary compensation does not apply due to third party staff involvement.

See also  TAP Air Portugal appoints Aeroprime Group as cargo GSSA

Brussels Airport shared in a written statement: “To ensure the safety of passengers and staff we have decided in consultation with the airlines not to operate any departing flights on 12 March” 

Related posts:

Mesfin Tasew Bekele CEO of Ethiopian AirilinesEthiopian Airlines Targets Australia Flights in 2028 Allan Kilavuka CEO of Kenya AirwaysKenyan government prepares tender for Kenya Airways strategic partner De Villiers Engelbrecht CEO of Airlink South AfricaCommercial flights to Saint Helena suspended due to safety issue Luke Farajallah CEO of LoganairShell-ebrity on board: Loganair flies rescued turtle from Jersey
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.