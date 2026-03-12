Tourism Ireland co-sponsors London Saint Patrick’s Day reception in Westminster House of Lords

Tourism Ireland has co-sponsored a special reception in the House of Lords in London to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2026.

The event attracts members of the House of Commons and House of Lords Irish community leaders and English travel trade and media contacts.

Tourism Ireland is undertaking major media travel trade and consumer promotions across Great Britain Mainland Europe North America and Australia in the week around 17 March.

Tourism Ireland shared in a written statement: “Saint Patrick’s Day provides a unique opportunity to attract visitors to the island of Ireland and promote bookings for the season ahead. The programme capitalises on Ireland’s heightened profile during this period.”

Deirdre Fraser; Ciaran O’Brien of Champ; Norma Foley Minister for Equality, Martin Fraser, Ambassador of Ireland London; Fleur Anderson Under-Secretary at the NI Office; and Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland, at the St Patrick’s reception in the House of Lords in London co-sponsored by Tourism Ireland.