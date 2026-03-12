Trending
MEET: Nicola McCreadie Easyjet’s new Trade Distribution Manager

EasyJet Holidays has appointed Nicola McCreadie as Trade Distribution Manager for Scotland and Ireland.

She joins from Bedsonline where she served as Account Director bringing experience to strengthen partnerships and distribution in these key regions.

Nicola has over 20 years of travel industry experience, including previous roles at Cosmos Holidays, Avro, Somewhere2stay, and Cosmos Tourama. She takes over the position from John Docherty, who departed in November 2025 to join Wendy Wu Tours.

The appointment coincides with the launch of the EasyJet Holidays “TOOT” roadshow series, which began in March 2026 and includes dedicated dates for agents in Belfast (16 September) and Glasgow (23 September).

Natasha Marson, Head of Trade Distribution at EasyJet Holidays, hared: “Nicola’s extensive experience will support the company’s big ambitions for growth within these regions.”

