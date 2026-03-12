Trending
Ilja Schulz President of Vereinigung Cockpit

STRIKE at Lufthansa: 50pc of schedule cancelled including some Dublin flights

Pilots represented by Vereinigung Cockpit are conducting a 48 hour strike from 00:01 on 12 March until 23:59 on 13 March local German time.

The action affects all Lufthansa mainline passenger and cargo flights departing German airports on both days plus Lufthansa CityLine on Thursday.Dublin fights affected include:

  • Frankfurt LH977@09.20
  • Frankfurt LH979@11.45 & inbound LH978
  • Inbound:
  • Frankfurt LH982 arr 22.45

Lufthansa plans to operate more than 50pc of its schedule with about 60pc of long haul flights and 80pc of cargo flights often using larger aircraft or partners.

Flights to 13 Middle Eastern destinations including Israel Jordan Qatar and the UAE remain exempt due to regional geopolitical instability.

Affected passengers can rebook free of charge between 10 and 23 March check status online obtain full refunds or convert domestic cancellations to free Deutsche Bahn tickets.

Michael Niggemann shared “I regret the renewed strike call by the Vereinigung Cockpit union” 

