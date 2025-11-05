Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Cassidy Travel updates deals for summer 2026

Sharon Harney of Cassidy Travel
Cassidy Travel Summer 2026 deals include a Tenerife 7-night half-board package departs 5 May 2026 from €1,005 per person at 4-star Guayarmina Princess.

Algarve family deal departs 6 June 2026 for two adults and two children at €2,515 total in 3-star Colina Village.

Both packages include return flights and 10kg luggage allowance. The Tenerife adults-only hotel sits minutes from three blue-flag beaches in Costa Adeje. Algarve apartments offer two pools, tennis court, playground and on-site restaurant.

