DFA changes wording to prevent transit through Gulf cancelling travel insurance

Irish holidaymakers are receiving updated guidance from the Department of Foreign Affairs on transit through Gulf airports

Citizens are remaining airside at UAE facilities including Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai

Blue Insurance is confirming no policy response for claims linked to flights transiting affected Gulf airports

Policies are continuing to respond to standard insured events once customers reach their final destination

Customers who still choose to travel receive cover only for standard insured events at the final destination

Irish holidaymakers are receiving updated guidance from the Department of Foreign Affairs on transit through Gulf airports. Citizens are remaining airside at UAE facilities including Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai as onward travel faces ongoing limitations because of regional disruption. Blue Insurance is confirming no policy response for cancellation, delay or disruption claims linked to flights transiting affected Gulf airports or other impacted connecting points.

The insurer is also confirming no cover for transiting passengers while on the ground in the Gulf region. Policies are continuing to respond to standard insured events once customers reach their final destination. Customers are receiving advice against travel to areas with an Avoid Non Essential Travel advisory or active conflict because of the risks involved.

Department of Foreign Affairs is advising that customers who still choose to travel receive cover only for standard insured events at the final destination and not for disruption linked to the conflict.

Blue Insurance shared “due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the policy will not respond to any claims for cancellation, delay, travel disruption, or any other cover arising from flights to or from Ireland that transit through affected Gulf airports or other impacted connecting airports. In addition, there is no cover for transiting passengers while on the ground in the Gulf region. However, the policy will continue to provide cover for normal insured events once the customer has reached their final destination.”