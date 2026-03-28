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William Bolster CEO of Waterford airport
William Bolster CEO of Waterford airport

Waterford airport runway to get go-ahead at EGM on April 20

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By on Aviation
  • An extraordinary general meeting of Waterford Regional Airport Limited scheduled for 20 April.
  • The meeting will consider a resolution to dissolve the current company to allow runway extension works.
  • The changes aim to enable commercial flights to resume in summer 2027.

An extraordinary general meeting of Waterford Regional Airport Limited has been scheduled to facilitate the completion of runway extension works. The meeting is due to take place on Monday 20 April at 10am at The Tower Hotel in Waterford City. 

A resolution to dissolve the current company structure will allow new construction works to begin and support the resumption of commercial flights in summer two thousand and twenty seven.

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Declan Barry confirmed that the intention emerged from a meeting held on Monday last. The changes aim to streamline operations and enable the airport to resume scheduled services after the runway project finishes. The EGM represents the next formal step in the process to prepare the facility for increased activity.

Waterford Airport has operated with limited services in recent years while planning for infrastructure upgrades. The runway extension forms a key part of long term development plans for the southeast region. Successful completion of the EGM and subsequent works is expected to improve connectivity for Waterford and surrounding counties.

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