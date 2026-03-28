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Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Transport

‘Too late’ – Minister Darragh O’Brien confirms September timeline for Dublin Airport Cap legislation

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By on Aviation
  • The Minister for Transport is confirming it is possible to have legislation by September
  • Wilie Walsh says legislation wil have to be complete by August not to impact 2027
  • The Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Bill 2026 is undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny
  • The report from the Oireachtas Transport Committee is expected in early May
  • Carriers must submit capacity declarations for next year by 1st October
  • The cap is currently suspended by the High Court pending European Union proceedings

The Minister for Transport is confirming it is possible to have legislation to abolish the passenger cap at Dublin Airport in place by September. The Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Bill 2026 is undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny by the Oireachtas Transport Committee with the report expected in early May. 

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The cap is currently suspended by the High Court pending European Union proceedings. Aviation executives told a press conference in Dublin that the cap will have an impact on summer 2027 unless it is abolished by August.

Airline bosses including the CEOs of Aer Lingus and Ryanair are urging faster enactment because carriers must submit capacity declarations for next year by 1st October. Darragh O’Brien is stating the legislation is robust and he intends to move it as expeditiously as possible with cooperation across the House. The Minister previously hoped for enactment before the end of the year.

The Cabinet approved draft legislation last month to remove the 32m passenger restriction from the 2007 planning permission. Residents, stakeholders, airlines and the airport are feeding into the scrutiny process.

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Minister Darragh O’Brien shared “I do. I actually earnestly believe it is. The legislation is robust. I will receive that report in early May, and then once I receive the report, obviously I’ve got to look at it and see are there things we need to change with the legislation, but I want to proceed pretty much straight away.”

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