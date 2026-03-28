Lobbyists confident midday Donegal to Dublin flight will be restored

Reinstatement of the midday Donegal to Dublin public service obligation flight has become likely.

Afternoon service previously faced removal under a new contract proposal.

Petition signed by 20,000 people supported the campaign for restoration.

Donegal TD Pat The Cope Gallagher engaged directly with multiple government ministers.

The original timetable including overnighting at Carrickfinn Airport is set to return within weeks.

The reinstatement of the midday Donegal to Dublin public service obligation flight is regarded as a near certainty and will be announced within weeks, according to lobbyists after a sustained local campaign. The afternoon service and overnighting of the aircraft at Carrickfinn Airport formed part of the original timetable that faced changes earlier this year. Donegal cancer patients and other regular users relied on the flight for same day return travel to Dublin for medical treatment and appointments.

A petition signed by twenty thousand people highlighted the importance of the service and prompted direct engagement with government ministers. Donegal TD Pat The Cope Gallagher held discussions with the Taoiseach the Tánaiste the Minister for Finance the Minister for Public Expenditure and the Minister for Transport Darragh O Brien. The campaign led by Donegal Cancer Flights and Services resulted in the decision to restore the previous schedule.

The full reinstatement of the midday flight rotation and overnighting at Carrickfinn Airport is set to occur within weeks rather than months. The announcement is expected next week following confirmation in the Dáil Chamber. The restored timetable has operated successfully for decades and supports connectivity for the northwest region.

Pat The Cope Gallagher shared “I am now very pleased to confirm that following my direct engagement this week with the Taoiseach the Tánaiste and Minister for Finance the Minister for Public Expenditure and the Minister for Transport the Minister for Finance has confirmed in the Dáil Chamber that the Minister for Transport Darragh O Brien will shortly announce the full reinstatement of the midday flight rotation and the overnighting of the aircraft at Carrickfinn Airport with both services set to be restored within weeks rather than months. I have been engaging closely with Minister O Brien since I first became aware of the proposed timetable changes on January thirteen. The Minister remained in regular contact with me throughout this process and I welcome his commitment to restore the timetable that has served the people of Donegal well for decades.”