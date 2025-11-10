Dublin-based CDB Aviation delivers five A320neo aircraft to Volaris

Jie Chen CEO of CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation has confirmed the delivery of five Airbus A320neo Family aircraft to Volaris under sale and leaseback transactions.

Deliveries included two A320neo and three A321neo since July 2024, bringing total assets leased to Volaris to 16. The deal supports Volaris fleet optimisation strategy in Central, North and South American markets.

Jie Chen shared “We’re thrilled to be celebrating such a significant milestone with one of our largest airline customers globally and such a dominant player in the Central, North, and South American aviation markets. Our strong partnership is reflective of both our team’s hard work, mutual trust, and commitment to collaboration, underscoring the importance of deepening relationships as partners who can trust and rely upon each other to execute. Our commercial team continues to work with airline customers, like Volaris, to deliver the right aircraft at the right scale that effectively empower airlines to advance their operational and fleet goals, while competing and growing successfully in today’s dynamic market environment.”

Jaime Pous CFO at Volaris

Jaime Pous CFO at Volaris shared “We deeply value our long-standing partnership with CDB Aviation and their continued trust in Volaris. The delivery of these new aircraft represents a significant step in our ongoing fleet optimization strategy and reflects the solid collaboration between our organizations. Together, we have built a relationship grounded in shared goals and operational excellence, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen this alliance as we expand our network and deliver sustained value to our shareholders and customers across the region.”