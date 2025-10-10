Trending
Center Parcs Ireland revenue hits €2m a week

Daragh Feighery of Center Parcs
Center Parcs Ireland Ltd has reported revenues of €101m, averaging €1.94m weekly, in the year ending April 2025, a 4pc increase from €96.7m.

Operating profits rose by 13pc to €33.3m, with pre-tax profits up 14pc to €11.1m after €21.9m in finance expenses. Occupancy rates at the Co Longford resort were 97.6pc, slightly down from 98.7pc in 2024, compared to 97.3pc across villages abroad.

A €100m expansion began in 2024, adding 198 lodges and luxury treehouses, increasing capacity to 3,500 guests. The company’s EBITDA reached €42.8m, up from €38.8m, with cash funds rising from €11.9m to €42.7m.

