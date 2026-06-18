Century Cruises takes delivery of the Century Star river cruise vessel

The vessel accommodates 174 guests.

It includes 78 cabins.

Service on the Danube begins in September 2026.

Hybrid propulsion powers the ship.

The hull uses recycled steel.

Century Cruises and United Waterways have received the Century Star river cruise vessel from Dutch shipbuilder Concordia Damen. The ship accommodates 174 guests in 78 cabins and features hybrid propulsion with a recycled steel hull.

The vessel enters service on the Danube in September 2026 with later Rhine itineraries. It combines European and Asian design elements. Thomas Rooch and Michaela Julian confirmed the partnership details.

Thomas Rooch shared “The delivery of the Century Star is a milestone not only for Century Cruises but for river cruising in Europe.”

Michaela Julian shared “With the Century Star, two of the world’s great river traditions become entwined.”