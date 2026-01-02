FOOTSTEPPING – Saint Basil, destinations associated with the saint on his feast day (January 2)

- Caesarea Mazaca (Kayseri, Turkey) – This is where Basil was born and where he spent most of his life. His numerous writings and teachings here vocally opposed Arianism, a controversial Christian belief at the time.
- Constantinople (Istanbul, Turkey) – At the request of the bishop there, Basil went to Constantinople to defend the Church against Arianism. Furthermore, his influence plays a significant role in the liturgy of the Eastern Orthodox Churches, which is based in Constantinople.
- Alexandria, Egypt – A diplomatic mission took him to Alexandria, where he attempted to reconcile differences among the bishops there.
- Athos Mountain, Greece – Basil is the inventor of cenobitic or community monasticism, as well as monasteries that doubled as hospitals and soup kitchens, this largest cradle of the Greek Orthodox church, also named Holy Mountain, cherishes the Rule of Saint Basil in everyday life of the monks. The mountain and most of the Athos peninsula are governed as an autonomous region in Greece by the monastic community, the 14th province of Greece.
- Chester Beatty Library, Dublin – Houses one the earliest papyrus fragments which set out St Basil’s rule written by the saint.
- Kells, Co Meath & Iona, Scotland: Early Irish monasticism was hugely influenced by Basil. One of the earliest poems in the Irish language mentions how St Colmcille, founder of Iona and Kells, applied the judgements of Basil. The writings of County Down born St Columbanus often quotes from Basil.
- Neocaesarea, (Niksar, Turkey) – Basil served as a deacon under Bishop Eusebius of Caesarea in Neocaesarea.
- Jerusalem – He made a noteworthy trip to Jerusalem and this city was crucial in shaping his theology and shaping Christianity as a whole.
- Annesi (modern Ulukışla, Turkey) – Basil’s family owned estates in this region and he spent time here.
- Athens, Greece – He studied in Athens, where he became friends with Gregory Nazianzen.
- Pontus (Black Sea Coast of Turkey) – He spent about five years in isolation in the wilderness of Pontus, devoting himself to prayer and study.