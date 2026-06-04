Check out Canada’s Air Transat ingenious World Cup marketing campaign

The campaign compares match attendance costs with destination visits.

Flights to see Mexico cost $429.

Flights to see England cost $779.

Flights to see Portugal cost $799.

The promotion targets fans travelling to the US, Mexico and Canada.

Air Transat has launched a marketing campaign that compares the cost of attending World Cup matches with the price of visiting the host countries.

The campaign highlights flights to watch Mexico at $3,563 versus seeing Mexico at $429, to watch England at $3,402 versus seeing England at $779, and to watch Portugal at $3,870 versus seeing Portugal at $799. The campaign targets football fans ahead of the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.