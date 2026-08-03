Airbus A320 with 146 people experienced 44-degree bank

Aircraft climbed to 4,200 feet instead of cleared 3,500 feet

Captain experienced “task-saturation” and “startle moment”

Aer Lingus banned orbit manoeuvres during approaches

AAIU issued no further recommendations after airline safety updates

An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 carrying 146 people avoided a potentially serious incident at Dublin Airport during an abandoned landing approach, according to a newly published safety investigation report. The incident, classified as an “aircraft upset,” saw the plane exceed normal safety flying angles and bank sharply at a 44-degree angle before safely recovering. The flight’s initial attempt to land was discontinued because the aircraft was positioned too high on its descent path.

The captain manually executed an “orbit” manoeuvre after abandoning the first approach, causing a sharp 44-degree bank turn, two low-speed events and a deviation from the assigned altitude to 4,200 feet instead of the cleared 3,500 feet. The Air Accident Investigation Unit determined that the captain likely became “task-saturated” and experienced a “startle moment” regarding the plane’s rapid drop in speed. The flight crew successfully corrected the aircraft, initiated a second approach and landed safely without injuries.

Aer Lingus has since banned all orbit manoeuvres during airport approaches, restricting them strictly to training environments. Pilots have been re-instructed that an immediate go-around is the mandatory preferred option if an approach is unstable. Because of these immediate corporate safety updates, the AAIU opted not to issue further official recommendations.

AAIU investigation report shared. “The captain likely became task-saturated and experienced a startle moment regarding the plane’s rapid drop in speed.”