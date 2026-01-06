Trending
Stephen Kent CEO of Bus Éireann
CIÉ appoints Stephen Kent as new chief executive

Córas Iompair Éireann confirmed Stephen Kent as its new chief executive officer for a seven-year term following a competitive recruitment process. Kent previously led Bus Éireann from 2018 to 2025 where he oversaw organisational transformation and passenger growth. 

He succeeds Lorcan O’Connor who moved to Transport Infrastructure Ireland. CIÉ operates Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Irish Rail, Rosslare Europort and CIÉ Tours. Kent’s prior roles included positions at Waterford Crystal and C&C Group.

Aidan Murphy shared “Stephen contributed significantly to the CIÉ Group during his time in Bus Éireann and I know he will use that experience and his undoubted skillset to advance the ambitious plans in the CIÉ Group and the public transport sector more broadly.”

Stephen Kent shared “I am delighted to join and lead CIÉ at such an exciting period of growth for public transport in Ireland.”

