Cloud9 Travel wins best travel agent award at Midlands 103 awards

Cloud9 Travel has won Best Travel Agent of the Year at the Midlands 103 Customer Service Awards.

The company has received this award every year since opening.

Cloud9 Travel will launch exclusive travel offers in the coming months.

The team has built strong client trust and industry partnerships.

Local businesses showed high standards of customer service at the event.

Cloud9 Travel has won Best Travel Agent of the Year at the Midlands 103 Customer Service Awards for another year. The company has received this recognition every year since it opened. The team has built strong client trust and industry partnerships that support this repeated success.

The award recognises the dedication of staff and the loyalty of clients in the Midlands region. Cloud9 Travel has confirmed it will launch exclusive travel offers and promotions in the coming months as a thank you to its customers. The experienced consultants continue to assist clients with travel plans.

Local businesses across multiple categories demonstrated high standards of customer service at the awards. Cloud9 Travel has expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the company through nominations and votes.

Cloud9 Travel shared “We are delighted to announce that Cloud9 Travel has once again been named Best Travel Agent of the Year at the Midlands 103 Customer Service Awards. As a thank you to our loyal clients we will be launching a range of exclusive travel offers and promotions over the coming months.”