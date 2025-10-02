Coimisiún Pleanála refuses plans for upgrade to Aran Islands Hotel on Inis Mór

An Coimisiún Pleanála has refused plans by the Aran Islands Hotel on Inis Mór to upgrade its external area in April 2024.

The decision was based on concerns over wastewater management and the negative impact on the local landscape. The hotel aimed to enhance its outdoor facilities to improve guest experiences.

Inis Mór, part of the Aran Islands, is a popular destination known for its cultural and natural heritage. Galway County Council initially received the planning permission application before the refusal by An Coimisiún Pleanála.