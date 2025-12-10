Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Condé Nast Traveler names Dublin in top 28 cities for Christmas

Condé Nast Traveler has named Dublin one of its top 28 cities for Christmas.

The New York based magazine cited Dublin for its atmpsheric pubs, shopping and traditions the festive spirit at markets and Grafton Street shops and the moving crib which has delighted families for 66 years in St Martin Apostolate.

Condé Nast Traveler shared “If your idea of Christmas merriment includes an authentic Irish pub crawl (we get it), then Dublin is your place. There’s no better way to warm up on a cold Christmas night than with some black pudding and a few pints — and trust us, this city has enough cosy bars to last you through New Year’s. “For 66 years, the Moving Crib has charmed families with its mechanical figures depicting scenes like Noah’s Ark.”

