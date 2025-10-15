Trending
Corneel Koster to become CEO of Virgin Atlantic in January

Corneel Koster CEO of Virigin Atlantic
Shai Weiss steps down as CEO of Virgin Atlantic after seven years, with Corneel Koster succeeding him on 1 January 2026.

Weiss guided the airline through the pandemic and a restructuring process, leading to a €23.6 million pre-tax profit in 2024, the first since 2016.

Koster rejoined Virgin Atlantic in 2019 and has overseen operations, customer experience and digital transformation since 2020.

The airline reported record revenues of €3.9 billion in 2024 and plans new routes to Cancun, Riyadh, Toronto and Seoul in early 2026.

The transition supports completion of the Velocityx strategic plan through 2025 for sustainable profitability.

Richard Branson shared “Shai has done an outstanding job over the past seven years. I’m grateful for his vision, passion and commitment to creating brilliant experiences that have made the airline stronger and raised the bar across the industry. I’m delighted to welcome Corneel as CEO. He embodies the Virgin spirit—bold, curious and ready to shake up the status quo.”

Corneel Koster shared “I’ve long held a very special place in my heart for Virgin Atlantic, so it’s an incredible privilege to take up the role of CEO. I’m proud to lead our talented teams into our next chapter.”

Peter Norris shared “As a true customer champion, he understands what sets Virgin Atlantic apart as we continue to challenge the status quo in the years ahead.”

