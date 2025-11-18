Cosmos Tours launches in Ireland through travel trade

Globus family of brands has launched Cosmos Tours and Globus Journeys in Ireland through the travel trade.

Flight-inclusive tours from Dublin included Classic Japan 12-day tour at 4799 euro Canadian Rockies 13-day tour at 3199 euro and Ontario French Canada eight-day tour at 2399 euro.

Other itineraries covered Rome Florence Venice seven-day tour at 1499 euro Rhythms of the Road 11-day tour at 3099 euro and Morocco 10-day tour at 1499 euro.

ASM Ireland represented the brands with an agent incentive offering a Canada tour for two on bookings until 31 March 2026.

Tours featured coach transport Wi-Fi must-see sites centrally located hotels and expert tour directors.

Lesley Taylor shared “Offering great value, easy and affordable travel is the essence of Cosmos Tours and now being able to offer these tours directly in the Irish market is a very proud moment for us.”