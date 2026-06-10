Philippine Airlines joins Oneworld alliance

Full membership has remained scheduled for 2027.

PAL has become the 16th full member of the alliance.

The integration has added 33 unique destinations.

Passengers have gained lounge access and mileage reciprocity.

Philippine Airlines has accepted an invitation to join the oneworld airline alliance. The alliance has confirmed the milestone at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro. Full membership has remained on track for completion during 2027.

PAL will become the 16th full member and the second based in Southeast Asia alongside Malaysia Airlines. The move has aligned with the carrier’s existing partnerships that include American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, and Qatar Airways. Integration has added 33 unique destinations to the network.

Passengers will gain benefits such as frequent flyer reciprocity through Mabuhay Miles with all 15 other members and elite tier members wil have access to over 700 lounges worldwide. Coordination also improves for flight schedules and baggage transfers on multi-airline journeys.

The alliance shared “The integration process will take time, with full alliance membership expected to be finalized during 2027.”