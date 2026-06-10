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Alanna Byrne of MSC

MSC Cruises hosts Irish travel agents on board Virtuosa

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MSC Cruises has hosted Irish travel agents on board MSC Virtuosa in Cobh for a full ship experience. Alana Byrne and Erica Oglesby o hosted the event that included a presentation on ships, itineraries and cruise experiences followed by a complete ship tour. Agents enjoyed a three course lunch in the main dining room before disembarkation.

The session allowed participants to view onboard facilities and learn about MSC Cruises offerings. The event took place on a sunny day in Cobh and focused on practical familiarisation for the Irish market. Agents gained direct insight into what passengers encounter during sailings.

Alana Byrne shared “Yesterday I was lucky enough to be able to show our Irish agents onboard MSC Virtuosa, we boarded on a sunny day in Cobh and started with a presentation on all the wonderful ships, itineraries and experiences that MSC Cruises offer. We then had a full ship tour where the agents could see what sailing on one of ships looks like. Afterwards we sat down to a 3 course lunch in the main dining room and then it was time to disembark. Thank you to all the agents that attended. It was a privilege to be able to showcase our wonderful ships and to spend the day with you all. Special thanks to Erica for co hosting with me.”

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