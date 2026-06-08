Costa Cruises introduces concept driven itineraries for 2027

Costa Cruises is to refocus its itineraries around themed concepts from 2027.

Each cruise develops a coherent journey with ‘iconic places and defining moments.’

Golden Islands and Blue Islands represent two of the new themed offerings.

Sea Destinations in 2026 have increased guest satisfaction by over 3 points year on year.

New small group experiences and land extensions launch across European routes.

Costa Cruises has evolved its Sea and Land Wonder Platform into concept driven itineraries that begin in summer 2027. Each sailing now centres on a specific theme that connects sea experiences with iconic land destinations rather than traditional geography. The new approach builds on positive guest feedback from 2026 programmes.

Examples include Golden Islands aboard Costa Fascinosa and Blue Islands aboard Costa Serena. Other concepts cover Lights of the Mediterranean, Aegean Icons and Nordic Souls. Sea Destinations in 2026 already feature sunrise and sunset experiences with live music and cultural performances at key locations.

The line has also expanded small group experiences and land extensions across multiple European rivers and regions.

Francesco Muglia, Chief Commercial Officer and SVP of Costa Cruises, shared “When we launched the Sea and Land Wonder Platform, our goal was clear: to place wonder at the heart of every moment of the journey, at sea and on land.”