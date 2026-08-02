TUI Cruises unveils dining and beverage venues aboard Mein Schiff Flow

TUI Cruises has detailed 14 restaurants and 17 bars on its new ship, Mein Schiff Flow.

The vessel features FUGU by Tim Raue with a digital dining and storytelling concept.

New French and Greek restaurants, Sur Mer Bistrot and Taverna Dionysos, are introduced.

Exclusive areas for suite guests include the X-View, opening as a specialty restaurant in the evening.

The champagne selection has been expanded with two exclusive Mandois cuvées.

TUI Cruises has detailed the culinary concepts and dining experiences available aboard its latest ship, Mein Schiff Flow, which features 14 restaurants and bistros alongside 17 bars and lounges . The vessel, the second in the cruise line’s InTUItion-class, was christened in Trieste on 20 June and is currently sailing its maiden Mediterranean season . The onboard dining options include FUGU by Tim Raue, described as the centrepiece of the culinary offering, where the Michelin-starred chef combines Singaporean flavours with a digital dining concept . A five-course menu paired with wines is served, accompanied by a digital presentation throughout the evening that blends the culinary experience with storytelling .

Also new to the InTUItion class are the French Sur Mer Bistrot and the Greek Taverna Dionysos, which complement existing Mein Schiff restaurants such as the Atlantik Restaurant, Harbour Market with international buffet stations, and Osteria – Pasta e Pizza . Specialty restaurants include the Scandinavian-inspired Høfde, featuring fish and meat dishes, and the Chalet – Restaurant & Bar, offering modern Alpine cuisine . The Street Art Bar complements the offerings with sushi creations and signature dishes by Tim Raue . The ship, with a passenger capacity of 3,984, also offers exclusive areas for guests of Junior Suites and Suites at the X-Lounge, X-Bar, X-Coast, and the new X-View, which opens as a specialty restaurant for all guests during the evening .

The champagne selection in the X-areas has been expanded with the addition of Mandois Blanc and Mandois Rosé, two exclusive cuvées served for the first time from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ house champagne . Markus Zschiesche, head of food and beverage at TUI Cruises, described the addition as complementing the culinary concept in the X-areas . The vessel’s 17 bars and lounges each have a distinct focus, from coffee specialities at the Barista Bar to cocktails with a sea view in the Captain’s Bar . During the day, buffets and snacks are available across the ship, with the dining programme reflecting the cruise line’s continuous development of its culinary offerings .

Tim Raue shared: “I’m fascinated by Singaporean cuisine because it combines different cultures and influences. We wanted to bring precisely this diversity to life at FUGU. Together with the digital presentation, this creates a restaurant concept that goes far beyond a classic dinner.”

Markus Zschiesche shared: “We are continuously developing our culinary offerings and want to offer our guests new moments of enjoyment. With Mandois, we are expanding our champagne selection with two special cuvées that perfectly complement our culinary concept in the X-areas.”