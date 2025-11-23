Counter-drone systems deployed at Eindhoven Airport

Authorities suspended air traffic at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday evening after multiple drones appeared near the facility on Saturday evening.

Counter-drone systems were deployed as investigations began into the unidentified drones’ origins. Sensors detected drones above Volkel Air Force Base on Friday evening, about 40 kilometres northeast of Eindhoven. The incident has led to heightened security at Dutch military sites and prompted a lockdown at the dual-use airport.

European leaders view such events as hybrid warfare, urging stronger defences against unmanned aerial threats.