DAA reports half year group turnover up 6pc to €536.1m

Peter Dunne of DAA

Dublin airport operator DAA has reported that half year January to June group turnover climbed to €536.1m, reflecting a 6pc rise driven by higher passenger numbers and stronger food, beverage, and retail sales.

EBITDA stood at €160.8m, a 1pc decrease year-on-year, while operating costs increased to €375.3m due to investments in staff and technology.

Profit after tax before exceptionals totalled €77.8m, down 5pc from the prior period, with net debt improving to €742m.

International operations saw Aer Rianta International’s profit before tax rise 64pc to €21.8m and daa International revenues grow 11pc to €22.8m.

Passenger volumes at Dublin and Cork airports reached 18.6m, marking a 4pc increase from 17.9m in the first half of 2024.

Highlights (H1 2025 vs H1 2024)

Total passengers: 18.6m (+4pc) vs 17.9m in H1 2024; 16.96m passengers at Dublin Airport (+2.7pc vs H1 2024 (+450k); 1,645,765 at Cork Airport (+14.4pc vs H1 2024) (+208k) reflecting increased demand at home and abroad.

Security efficiency: 96pc of passengers processed through Dublin Airport in under 20 minutes; 99.6pc at Cork Airport.

Revenue: €536.1m (+6pc); domestic non‑aeronautical revenue +7pc to €247.6m, driven by passenger volumes, stronger F&B and retail performance and enhanced digital pre‑book services.

EBITDA: €160.8m (‑1pc YoY), resilient whilst supporting increased investment in operations to drive continuously improving service standards during peak demand.

Operating costs: €375.3m (+10pc) as internal operating capacity and third‑party services were scaled to support operational resilience and enhance service quality.

Profit after tax (pre‑exceptionals): €77.8m (‑5pc).

International businesses: ARI profit before tax (attributable) +64pc to €21.8m; daa International revenues +11pc to €22.8m.

Post‑period financing: €288m EIB loan signed on July 16, 2025 to fund sustainability‑led upgrades and capacity‑enhancing projects at Dublin Airport.

Peter Dunne shared: “We delivered 6pc top‑line growth to €536.1m with EBITDA of €160.8m, while deliberately stepping up operating spend to enhance service standards through a longer and more sustained summer peak.”

The business has continued to deliver a strong operating cash performance with net debt at €742m after paying a cash dividend of €68m to our Shareholder in the period and our liquidity remains strong, supported by a €450m undrawn revolving credit facility. The new €288m EIB facility gives us cost‑effective financial firepower for sustainability‑led upgrades and terminal improvements.”

Like all businesses, we’re facing sustained cost pressures, from energy and regulatory compliance (including C3 security) to construction and wage inflation, making it a constant challenge to manage our cost base efficiently while maintaining service standards.”

Dublin Airport’s charges remain among the lowest of major European airports, which is increasingly unsustainable given these pressures and the significant operational and capital investment needed to deliver the standard expected of Ireland’s national gateway and maintain quality across Dublin and Cork. As we approach the next regulatory determination, a fair price outcome will be critical to protecting service, resilience and connectivity for passengers and the wider economy.”

Kenny Jacobs shared: “It’s been a strong first half despite cost pressures and the teams at daa have really delivered an awesome summer for passengers at Cork and Dublin airports and the shoppers at our 37 travel retail businesses worldwide.”

I’m very pleased to see Minister Darragh O’Brien moving to bring legislative options to Cabinet to remove the 32m cap that has held back growth and created uncertainty that we, the airlines and the economy don’t need.”

We’ll keep working with stakeholders to progress our planning applications with Fingal County Council as we need to add infrastructure to cope with demand and maintain our excellent standards and we will continue to actively engage with the local community as we need their support. I am delighted that infrastructure expansion has already started at Cork Airport after a record summer there.”