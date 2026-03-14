Dalata Hotel Group agrees lease for new four-star Maldron in London

Dalata Hotel Group has agreed a lease for new four-star Maldron hotel on Hammersmith Road in Kensington.

The hotel will become Dalata’s seventh property in London. The location is adjacent to the redeveloped Olympia London exhibition centre where the developers will convert and extend a vacant office building with approximately 370 guest rooms.

The hotel includes restaurant, bar, gym, business centre and targets BREEAM Excellent accreditation with heat pump technology.

Dermot Crowley shared “This is an exciting milestone for Dalata, as we announce our seventh hotel in London and enter a new phase of growth with Scandic Hotels. London is a key strategic market for Dalata, and this prime location, adjacent to the newly redeveloped Olympia London, positions us strongly to capture both corporate and leisure demand.”