Dalkey castle publishes five year management plan

Dalkey Castle & Heritage Centre launched a new five year strategy for its site, which includes a 14th century castle and a 10th century church.

The event marked the digitisation of the St. Begnet's graveyard Registry of Interments from 1901 1911. The centre is open six days a week, closing on Tuesdays. The strategy document and event details were published on the centre's website.

Jim Gildea, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, shared, “Dalkey Castle is at the heart of the community and creatively shares the history of the castle and area with visitors from near and far. As one of two surviving medieval fortified townhouses in Dalkey, right beside the beautiful historic St. Begnet’s church and graveyard, it is a very special place, and this new strategy puts it on a firm footing for the future.”