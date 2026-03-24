Kelly’s Hotel adjoins the beach under threat in Rosslare Strand.

The beach reduces to stones and prevents walking.

Councillors call for immediate emergency works from the Office of Public Works.

The main relief scheme starts in Q4 2028 and completes in Q3 2030.

The village of Rosslare Strand lies adjacent to the advancing water.

Emergency funding required to save Rosslare Strand beach as Kelly’s Hotel finds itself in the eye of the storm

Kelly’s Hotel in Rosslare Strand faces threat from coastal erosion in County Wexford. Large sections of the coastline wash away each winter. The last section of beach adjoining the hotel is expected to disappear in the coming months.

The beach at Rosslare Strand reduces to stones and becomes impassable for walkers. Councillors Lisa McDonald and Ger Carthy submitted a motion at the March meeting of Wexford County Council. They call upon the Office of Public Works to prepare and implement emergency works to protect Rosslare Strand from the sea. A coastal erosion and flood relief scheme reaches preliminary design stage.

Works commence in the fourth quarter of 2028 with substantial completion in the third quarter of 2030. Councillors express fears that the scheme arrives too late for the area.

Lisa McDonald shared “It is absolutely abject down there, this is the jewel in the crown of Wexford tourism, the place where people come on their holidays; it needs immediate assistance, this cannot wait. The application to install defences is not expected to be fully complete until 2031, we cannot wait that long. Next winter is going to take the beach that’s holding Kelly’s Hotel up, you cannot walk the beach now, there’s a large section of coastline which requires work – we need emergency funding now.”

Pip Breen shared that given the issues across the county in areas like Courtown and Morriscastle, a comprehensive scheme for entire coastline is now required.

Biddy Walsh shared “The village of Rosslare Strand is adjacent to the water, and that water is going to come in there; there is no beach. This is a densely populated part of Wexford and it’s in an awful state.”