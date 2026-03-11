Trending
Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Transport

Darragh O’Brien formalises Ireland Brazil air services agreement in Brazil

Formal negotiations have opened on an Air Services Agreement between Ireland and Brazil.The agreement provides the legal framework for scheduled air services between the countries.

Direct scheduled flights could begin if a commercial operator wishes to start services. There are no direct flights to South America operate from Ireland at present but LATAM has expressed an interest as it develops routes to regional European cities.

A new service could offer onward connectivity via hubs such as São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport.

Darragh O’Brien shared “I am delighted that negotiations are underway between our officials. A bilateral air services agreement between Ireland and Brazil would send a strong signal to industry of the commitment our two Governments have to facilitating direct connectivity between our two countries which would realise significant benefits for tourism and trade and further develop the growing bonds between our people.”

Silvio Costa Filho shared “The bilateral air services agreement between Brazil and Ireland represents an opportunity not only to expand aviation links between the two countries but also to boost tourism between Latin America and Europe.”

