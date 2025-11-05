Delegates from 184 countries gather for World Travel Market 2025

World Travel Market London opened for its second day on 5 November 2025 at ExCeL London. with delegates from 184 countries. Organisers expect total attendance to exceed 46,000 across three days with over 4,150 exhibitors occupying stands. Buyers number more than 5,000 after vetting.

Delegates converged on the Purple Stage for the Technology Summit. Sessions examined artificial intelligence in travel. Speakers debated whether AI serves as friend or foe to the sector. Pablo Gómez Fernandez-Quintanilla of Holafly delivered a talk on eSIM data solutions at 13:50. Panels covered payments and airline distribution.

The Orange Stage hosted the DEAI Summit from 10:45. Discussions centred on diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion. Uwern Jong led conversations on global inclusion in tourism.

Footfall matched forecasts on day two. Pre-scheduled meetings rose 17 per cent from last year to 34,082. Deals signed on site promise contracts worth billions of euro. The WTM Global Travel Report, launched yesterday, projects the industry to reach 14.7 trillion euro in output by 2035. Growth averages 3.5 per cent yearly against the world economy’s 2.5 per cent. International arrivals passed 1.5 billion this year.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano addressed Al Jazeera at the Kenya stand. Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the state pavilion. Spanish regions promoted adult-only hotels and slow-life packages. Riyadh Air greeted visitors in Arabic and English.

Stands displayed virtual-reality tours and carbon-offset calculators. Creators pitched influencer partnerships valued at 230 billion euro. Start-ups demonstrated booking platforms powered by machine learning. The fair closes tomorrow at 17:00