DiscoverEU offers free EU train travel to eighteen year olds in 2026

The DiscoverEU programme has made forty thousand free passes available.

Eighteen year olds born in two thousand and seven can apply.

Travellers gain up to thirty days of free train travel across the EU.

The DiscoverEU card provides discounts on accommodation and transport.

Applications close on November thirteenth.

The DiscoverEU programme has made forty thousand free EU travel passes available for eighteen year olds who apply before April 22.

Successful applicants can travel by train anywhere in the European Union for up to thirty days starting from March first two thousand and twenty six. Participants also receive a DiscoverEU card for discounts on accommodation sports events and local transport.

DiscoverEU is indeed offering free travel passes to 18-year-olds in 2026, giving thousands of young people the chance to explore Europe by rail.

Two application rounds each year.

Spring 2026 Round: This round is currently open for applications from 8 April 2026 to 22 April 2026 (closing at 12:00 CET).

Autumn 2026 Round: While specific dates are not yet announced, rounds traditionally return every autumn.

To be eligible for the Spring 2026 round, you must:

Date of Birth: Have been born between 1 July 2007 and 30 June 2008 (inclusive).

Nationality/Residency: Be a citizen or legal resident of an EU Member State or a third country associated with the Erasmus+ programme (Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, or Türkiye).

Identity Document: Provide a valid ID, passport, or residence permit number on the online application.

What the Pass Includes

Travel Period: Successful applicants from the spring round can travel for 1 to 30 days between 1 July 2026 and 30 September 2027.

The Pass: A free Interrail Global Pass, primarily for train travel, though some exceptions are made for flights/ferries for those in remote areas or on islands.

Discount Card: A European Youth Card (EYCA) providing discounts on accommodation, food, museums, and local transport across over 30 countries.

How to Apply

Visit the European Youth Portal.

Complete a short multiple-choice quiz about the EU and its initiatives.

Answer a subsidiary question (a tie-breaker estimate) that helps rank applicants.

Apply solo or as a group of up to five people.

Visit here