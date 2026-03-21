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Garry Martin chair of Donegal Airport
Garry Martin chair of Donegal Airport

Donegal Dublin PSO flight schedule resolution expected ‘within two weeks’

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

A resolution to concerns over the Donegal to Dublin public service obligation flight schedule is expected within two weeks according to Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien. 

The minister confirmed that advice from the Attorney General has identified no legal obstacles to restoring the previous timetable including afternoon departures and overnighting the aircraft in Donegal. Emerald Airlines and Donegal Airport continue constructive engagement while Donegal Cancer Flights and Services and campaigners have highlighted the importance of same day access for cancer patients travelling for treatment in Dublin with more than 20,000 people signing a petition on the issue.

Attorney General advice has identified no legal obstacles to schedule changes. Emerald Airlines and Donegal Airport are engaged on restoring the previous schedule and overnighting while the Department analyses proposed changes with stakeholders. Campaigners and Donegal Cancer Flights and Services have highlighted the impact on cancer patients.

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Darragh O’Brien shared “A significant amount of work is being put into bringing about a resolution to this matter and I anticipate that this will be completed within two weeks.”

Pat the Cope Gallagher shared “The Minister remained in regular contact with me throughout this process, and I welcome his commitment to restore the timetable that has served the people of Donegal well for decades.”

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