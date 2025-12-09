Dublin Airport forecasts 110,000 passengers on Dec 19 & 115,000 on Dec 28

Irish airports are preparing for hundreds of thousands of passengers over what will be its busiest ever Christmas in 2025.

Daily forecasts are for over 110,000 passengers on 19 December and over 115,000 passengers on 28 December. Ryanair have added 26,500 extra seats across Irish airports for the season.

In England the Civil Aviation Authority forecasted the busiest Christmas air travel period on record as passenger numbers approached 300m for the full year.

Kenny Jacobs shared “December will be a very busy and important month for us at our Irish airports as we facilitate the journeys of millions of passengers coming home for Christmas.”