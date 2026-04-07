‘Allow more time’ – Dublin airport issues advisory over farmers’ road protests today

Dublin airport and An Garda Síochána issue warnings about traffic disruption.

Convoys of slow moving vehicles plan to gather from several counties.

Protesters target routes leading to Dublin from 0800hrs on 7 April 2026.

Dublin Airport advises extra time for passenger journeys.

Haulage and farming groups understand the concerns over fuel prices.

Dublin airport and An Garda Síochána have warned of major traffic disruption and commuters prepare for slow moving convoys on main routes today. Delays have already been reported on the M50 Southbound Junction 3 to Junction 7, the N3 (Eastbound) and N4 (Eastbound).

Gardaí expect additional traffic from early morning on Tuesday 7 April 2026 due to plans for convoys of HGVs, agricultural vehicles and plant machinery. Protesters organise through social media and county level groups with vehicles set to travel from counties including Galway, Clare, Tipperary, Offaly and Limerick towards Dublin.

Convoys are expected to merge into a single large group as they approach the city. Specific high-congestion points for those joining or being delayed include: the Red Cow Interchange, a major merge point for N7/M50, Liffey Valley (N4), M50 northbound, Naas northbound Services and the Bray Northbound merge (N11).

Dublin Airport has advised passengers to allow extra time for journeys as routes such as the N2, N3, N4, M7, M50, Bray Northbound and Naas Northbound face potential delays from 0800hrs. The Irish Road Haulage Association and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association have confirmed they do not organise the protest but they understand the pressures from rising fuel prices on farmers and hauliers.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána shared “If the convoys materialise and congregate, it is expected there will be significant additional traffic, including slow-moving vehicles, on the main arteries leading to Dublin and in the vicinity of large urban areas across the country from 0800hrs.”

ICMSA president Denis Drennan shared “Last week I pointed out that farming and primary food production in Ireland is hurtling towards breakdown. Does anybody in Government understand there are no electric tractors.”

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