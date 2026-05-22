KEY takeaways from Routes Europe 2026 in Rimini

The 19th edition of Routes Europe brought together over 120 airlines, delegates from 65 countries, and more than 5,000 pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings at the Palacongressi Rimini. There was a strong focus on network planning, new route negotiations, and partnership building.

Strong Emphasis on Connectivity & Growth: Discussions centered on expanding air services across Europe amid geopolitical volatility, rising costs, and shifting demand. Airlines and airports highlighted strategies for sustainable network growth, especially in leisure, secondary cities, and emerging markets.

Wizz Air as Official Carrier: Wizz Air played a prominent role, deploying its largest-ever Italian schedule in 2026. New routes announced from Rimini to cities including Katowice, Sofia, Warsaw, Chisinau, Budapest, and Tirana. Ian Malin (CCO) and other executives discussed aggressive expansion in Central/Eastern Europe and Italy.

Athens Airport won top award in the >20 million passengers category (voted by airlines). Florence Airport (Amerigo Vespucci) was named best European airport under 5 million passengers, a category in which Cork airport was shortlisted.

Broader Industry Sentiment: Optimism for continued recovery and new route development in 2026-2027, with low-cost carriers (Wizz Air, easyJet, Ryanair, etc.) driving much of the growth. Focus on secondary destinations, transatlantic expansion, and adapting to higher costs and geopolitical issues.

Host Impact: Rimini & Emilia-Romagna used the event to boost their international profile and tourism goals (aiming for 65+ million overnight stays by 2030). Handover to next host (Antalya, Turkey for 2027) took place at the end.

There was a heavy emphasis on face-to-face deal-making, data-driven route development, and collaboration between airlines, airports, and tourism boards to overcome challenges and unlock new opportunities.